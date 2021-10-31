Letter to the editor: Tester too beholden to Pelosi

Where is Sen. Jon Tester's independence from Nancy Pelosi?

Why has he not opposed Biden's ushering in 188,000 illegals/month (this is more than the total population of Missoula, Great Falls, and Bozeman combined)?

Why has he embraced having the federal government take away Montana’s right to run its own elections?

Why has he supported his party’s bill to make voter ID illegal at the polls?

Why has he not joined Sens. Manchin and Sinema in fighting to preserve the right of filibuster? (Filibuster prevents 51% from steamrolling 49%.)

Why has he not spoken out about illegals ushered in without COVID tests, but demand our companies mandate it?

Why has he supported Pelosi's bill to grant illegals citizenship and voting rights? No other developed country does.

Why has he stayed silent on defunding police, when the result has been soaring violent crime rates in the cities?

Why has he supported curbs on oil and gas, when it has driven the price of gas, natural gas, and propane up 40-70%?

Sen. Tester, how is any of this in the interest of Montana?