Letter to the editor: Tester wants it both ways on Keystone

Have you heard the latest on the XL pipeline? One of the first things the Biden Administration did was revoke Keystone permits by executive order. The U.S. Supreme Court upheld the block of a key permit. On Friday, April 9, a decision was to be made regarding shutdown of the Dakota Access Oil pipeline, but U.S. District Judge James Boasberg gave the Army Corps of Engineers 10 more days for further environmental studies.
The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association reintroduced a resolution supporting the XL Pipeline. Trans-Canada Energy has already paid for many infrastructure upgrades. Big Flat Electric has roughly $11 million of material waiting on the ground for a project that was fully permitted and suddenly ended by one executive order. Then, Sen. Jon Tester voted to shut it down Feb. 5, 2021.
Tester made interesting comments in the last rural electric magazine, stating "I'm not going to stop defending this project, or the jobs and tax revenue that this pipeline would provide to folks who live and work in rural Montana," according to his press release. Also, he cosponsored Sen. Steve Daines' bill to override Biden's executive order. Conservative estimates are that he torpedoed more than 50,000 well paying jobs. I guess you can have your cake and eat it too.
Pat Plowman
Boyd