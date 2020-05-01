Letter to the editor: Tester was the only one to respond

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For several years, my family had been planning an international trip that was scheduled for this May. In mid-March it became obvious that the trip could not take place. I had already purchased 16 roundtrip tickets to Europe and was concerned about the airline’s rebooking/cancellation policies in effect at the time so I emailed our Montana congressional delegation.

I sent the same note to each office outlining my concerns and soliciting some assistance. Within three days, I received a phone call from an actual person, Zach of Sen. Jon Tester’s staff, offering to help. A day or so later I received a generic form letter from Sen. Steve Daines that did not address any of my concerns and was a complete waste of his franking privilege. Rep. Greg Gianforte did not respond at all. So a shout out to Tester and his staff.

Thanks, Jon, for having people who possess some reading comprehension and a willingness to help.

Greg Albright

Billings

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1