Letter to the editor: Tester was the only one to respond

For several years, my family had been planning an international trip that was scheduled for this May. In mid-March it became obvious that the trip could not take place. I had already purchased 16 roundtrip tickets to Europe and was concerned about the airline’s rebooking/cancellation policies in effect at the time so I emailed our Montana congressional delegation.
I sent the same note to each office outlining my concerns and soliciting some assistance. Within three days, I received a phone call from an actual person, Zach of Sen. Jon Tester’s staff, offering to help. A day or so later I received a generic form letter from Sen. Steve Daines that did not address any of my concerns and was a complete waste of his franking privilege. Rep. Greg Gianforte did not respond at all. So a shout out to Tester and his staff.
Thanks, Jon, for having people who possess some reading comprehension and a willingness to help.
Greg Albright
Billings
