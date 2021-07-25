Letter to the editor: Texas Democrats following Montana's playbook

The recent antics of the Texas Democrat legislators to thwart the Republicans' effort to reform voting rights by leaving the state and, thereby, denying a quorum to enact the legislation has a Montana precedent.

On November 23, 1889, the Legislature of the State of Montana first convened. The Senate was comprised of sixteen members equally divided by party. The presiding officer who would have the deciding vote was Lt. Governor J.E. Richards, a Republican. The eight Democrats refused to meet under those circumstances.

The proceedings of the first seven days consisted of calling the roll and adjourning. On the eighth day, Senator Cornelius Hedges introduced a resolution, adopted by the Republicans, to compel the errant senators to attend. Chief Justice Henry Blake administered the oath of office to the senators on December 19, 1889 officially establishing that body but the Democrats still refused basing their action upon the advice of various Democratic leaders of national repute. (Doesn’t that sound familiar?)