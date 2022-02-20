Letter to the editor: Thank you Billings Clinic medical staff for saving my life

To the medical staff at Billings Clinic, thank you, thank you, thank you, for saving my life.

Recently, I was admitted to the Billings Clinic for double viral pneumonia. As I have never been sick to that degree in my life, I didn't realize what bad shape I was in.

At the Emergency room I was met by very professional doctors and nurses whom you could tell were very devoted to their profession and the people they treat.

My total care and recovery was their primary concern. Everyone was very compassionate and caring. The doctors, nurses and CNAs and staff do not get the credit they deserve. They put their life on the line to deliver the best care we need to get well. They are my heroes and because of them I am alive today.

I'm sure the staff at all medical facilities are the same and I don't want to short any of them.

So the next time you see a person in the medical profession, thank them for their service. It is as dangerous as a combat battlefield.

Monte K. T Russell Sr.

Huntley

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0