Letter to the editor: Thank you for caring, Canyon Creek

I want to say publicly, thank you to the staff of Canyon Creek Memory Care for their diligence to care toward their community members. COVID-19 is an unknown enemy fighting our weaker or aging family members. The staff at Canyon Creek continues daily to work through this, and to provide excellent care for their residents and the residents families. I know. I had a family member there, who prospered and unfortunately passed away, but his last weeks were full of enjoyment, laughter and love. Care was unconditional for him and our family. The staff consistently communicated with us about every aspect of his daily routines at Canyon Creek.

We have been saddened over the last few weeks to learn of the COVID-19 outbreak at Canyon Creek, but we also know the staff is providing excellent care, and doing all they can to get through this and continue to provide dignity for those they care for within their facility.

We are grateful for their commitment to our community and their love of their residents, families and mostly for their love for the work they do every day to make it a good day for their community. We thank you.

Kelly Holmes

Billings

