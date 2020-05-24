Letter to the editor: Thank you for helping us

Letter to the editor: Thank you for helping us

{{featured_button_text}}

I am a member of Troop 7 of the Boy Scouts of America in Billings. I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of the hard working nurses, doctors, firefighters, EMTs and police that have been so kind and helpful during this epidemic. I think the government has done a great job in helping people and business to persevere through this crisis. Thank for your time in this matter.

Logan Hutzenibler

Billings

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News