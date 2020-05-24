Letter to the editor: Thank you for helping us

I am a member of Troop 7 of the Boy Scouts of America in Billings. I just wanted to take a minute to thank all of the hard working nurses, doctors, firefighters, EMTs and police that have been so kind and helpful during this epidemic. I think the government has done a great job in helping people and business to persevere through this crisis. Thank for your time in this matter.
Logan Hutzenibler
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!