Letter to the editor: Thank you for protecting us, Governor

Thank you, Governor Bullock! I fully support and appreciate the creation and enforcement of Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020. This is government action precisely where it needs to be, protecting the public health and preserving economic activity in the face of a global pandemic. I can only hope my fellow Montanans are as enthusiastic as our governor about protecting one another and enduring the worst of COVID-19. Montanans have weathered far worse than face masks, and we can make sure this is only a temporary fix to a temporary problem and not the "new normal" we're all dreading or fighting against.
Daniel Borsum Jr.
Billings
