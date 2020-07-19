Letter to the editor: Thank you for protecting us, Governor

Letter to the editor: Thank you for protecting us, Governor

{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you, Governor Bullock! I fully support and appreciate the creation and enforcement of Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020. This is government action precisely where it needs to be, protecting the public health and preserving economic activity in the face of a global pandemic. I can only hope my fellow Montanans are as enthusiastic as our governor about protecting one another and enduring the worst of COVID-19. Montanans have weathered far worse than face masks, and we can make sure this is only a temporary fix to a temporary problem and not the "new normal" we're all dreading or fighting against.

Daniel Borsum Jr.

Billings

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News