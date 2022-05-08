Letter to the editor: Thank you for support of Easter egg hunt

Thank you for the generous support of the South Park Easter egg hunt on April 23. South Side Neighborhood Task Force warmly recognizes everyone who went out of their way to make the hunt on April 23 possible. Heavy snow kept the Easter Bunny from South Park on April 16, but rain and drizzle couldn't stop the hunt from finally happening on April 23. Your gifts of time, money and prize donations made this event possible. The glowing smiles and wonder of children and families who came belongs to you! Fire Station #2 Engine blew the horn at noon and 2 minutes later all eggs had owners.
A resounding "thank you" to: Jim and Paula Schilke, Zest, Girl Scout Troop 2028, Kim Braaton, Republic Services & Bob Curry, Linda Deavila, Jim Ronquillo and family, Mary Westwood, Hope Center, CLDI, Hannah House, Youth Works, Residents of Ignatia's House, GIA, Riverstone Health & Healthy by Design, Phillips 66, Target, Audrey Wagner and friends , Melissa Henderson, Catherine Card, Elyssa Leininger, Walmart, Albertsons, Western Sugar, Energy Labs, Inc., Northern Industrial Hygiene, Steve Wilkins, Galles Filter and Exhaust, Grain Craft, Guaranteed Auto Repair, LLC, Family Church, Kim Dilorenzo, Martin's Family, Bill Morris, Katy Peterson, LDS Missionaries, Jeff Boyd Ins., Jason Auto Repair, VFW 1634, Sam's Club, Sober Living, Pizza Hut, WFWP USA, Texas Roadhouse, Shaefer's Auto, King's Ace Hardware, Appliance Shack LLC, COSTCO, and many others who gave help but not their name.
People are also reading…
Marguerite Felig
Billings