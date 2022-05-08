Letter to the editor: Thank you for support of Easter egg hunt

Thank you for the generous support of the South Park Easter egg hunt on April 23. South Side Neighborhood Task Force warmly recognizes everyone who went out of their way to make the hunt on April 23 possible. Heavy snow kept the Easter Bunny from South Park on April 16, but rain and drizzle couldn't stop the hunt from finally happening on April 23. Your gifts of time, money and prize donations made this event possible. The glowing smiles and wonder of children and families who came belongs to you! Fire Station #2 Engine blew the horn at noon and 2 minutes later all eggs had owners.