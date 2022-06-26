Letter to the editor: Thank you Jeff Ewalt and Mayor Cole on Pride event

Thank you Jeff Ewalt, director of Zoo Montana, and to Billings Mayor Bill Cole.

Ewalt has been an exemplary man of courage and resolve by not backing down from the hate-filled words of our embarrassment of a congressional member, Rosendale. Ewalt stood fast in the rightful support of the LGBTQ+ community and the upcoming programs at the zoo. Despite the hateful rhetoric of Daines, and other like him in the community, the threats and slanderous accusations against him, his family and staff, Ewalt stood tall and pushed back.

Rosendale, Daines and others who think like him should take note from Ewalt — get a backbone and stand against hate.

Billings Mayor Bill Cole demonstrated by his public support for Ewalt and ZooMontana. Mayor Cole showed he has courage and the backbone to stand united with Ewalt and others against the hate and disdain that Daines, Rosendale and like-minded people have demonstrated against decent, hard working citizens of Montana. The LGBTQ community are members of our society who deserve to be treated equally as all other humans should be. We have been long-standing members of ZooMontana and always will be. Keep up the good and rightful fights against hate Jeff Ewalt and Mayor Cole.

Sandy and Connie Selvey

Billings

