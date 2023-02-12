The Billings Community Foundation just announced the departure of Lauren Wright after she joined BCF in 2017 as its first executive director. Lauren received a master's degree from MSUB in 2013, then worked at YWCA and MSUB before serving as a founding member of the Wise Wonders Children Museum. In 2017 Lauren received the Gazette “Exceptional Women Award” and received “Forty Under 40” recognition in 2022.

As president of BCF in 2018, I was impressed by Lauren’s dedication, professionalism and attention to detail. She is a great student of “best practices” and her research in charting a course for BCF provided a roadmap that established BCF as a trusted fiduciary of our locally created wealth. Under her leadership, “Yellowstone Valley Gives” promoted collaboration with local nonprofits and raised over $975,000. BCF-managed assets also grew from a little over $3 million to $8.5 million. All public foundations charge similar fees on assets, but collecting fees locally is important to support local wealth managers, local services, and help fund regional grants.

She recently spearheaded the effort to purchase the old downtown George Henry building and has overseen renovation to provide a “Home for Philanthropy” and nonprofit collaboration in Billings. Thanks go out to the Murdock Trust, the Downtown Billings Alliance, the Billings City Council, the Myhre Family Foundation, BCF Board Members and all others who have supported this effort. Please join me in thanking Lauren for the lasting impact she has had on the Billings community and region.

Ralph Spence

Billings