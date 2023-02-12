Thank you, NorthWestern Energy, for taking a very sensible approach to our energy needs by providing affordable and very reliable electricity. Given the extreme temperatures in Montana, I would not like to be without electricity when it is subzero or when it is 90-plus degrees.

You only must look at Europe’s misguided approach to climate change where they rushed off to weather dependent renewables and eliminated the development of fossil fuels. Their self-imposed energy crisis started long before the Ukraine war. The headlines in Europe read “Heat or eat” because natural gas is almost $40 versus $3 here or how about the headline that reads, “The sun isn’t shining as much, and the wind isn’t blowing as much." Then there is the headline, “Europe is in a wind drought."

Weather-related renewables are a necessary component of our ever-increasing energy needs but they still don’t work when there is no wind or sun, and they are only affordable due to government subsidies, which is still a cost to us. Europe has had to reactivate coal-powered plants. China and India, who score the highest in the math and sciences, are still building coal powered plants and China just finished building seven artificial islands in the Pacific Ocean. They must not believe “The End is Near."

Anyway, I can’t get my family of four to agree on where to set the thermostat. So, thanks again for your sensible approach to our energy needs despite the hype.

J.W. Knell

Billings