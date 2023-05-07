I am writing a letter on behalf of the Billings Golden K Kiwanis Club. We just held our annual pancake breakfast and we want to publicly thank all of our sponsors. Our placemat ads were: Homestead Self Storage, First Presbyterian Church, Econo Print, Soup & Such, Velvet, Adult Resource Alliance, Jan Purcell, MorningStar, Team Hanel, Atwood Architecture, St. John's United, Highgate Senior Living, Turley Dental Care, Roger Daniel Farmer's Insurance, and Westpark Village.

Additionally businesses donated to help us purchase the pancake breakfast supplies, these businesses are: Montana Jacks Restaurant, Albertsons 12th & Grand, Albertsons 24th & Central, Albertsons Rehberg, Walmart West and Town and Country Foods.

Our club supports the youth in our community and we have a Builder's Club at Riverside, and Key Club at West High and a Key Club in Shepherd. We also provide books for all children in the Explorer's Academy formerly Head Start. This pancake breakfast is our largest fundraiser and without community support we would not be able to provide the kinds of service that we support.

A big thank you to all our sponsor and advertisers and of course all the 300 plus people who attended our special sourdough pancake feed, with the starter being 119 years old. If you are interested in finding out more about Kiwanis, please feel free to attend a meeting on Mondays at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on 13th and Poly Drive.

John Koppelman

Billings