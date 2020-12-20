Letter to the editor: Thank you, President Trump

It is the season to be joyous and thankful. I am thankful that 2020 is almost over and my thanks to you, President Trump. Here are my thanks to you!

Thanks President Trump for playing more games of golf than any other President.

For taking more days of vacation than any other president for having the most cabinet resignations. For having the most criminal indictments than any other president.

Thanks for not having a dog or cat in the white house.

Thanks for giving a new meaning to the "F" word, "Fake.”

Thanks for the most lies of any president. For all the tweets. I did enjoy the spelling lessons. Thanks for being so friendly and the one smile during a news conference.

Thanks for pardoning the turkey and for the pardons of those traitors to America and Democracy.

Thanks for shutting down the government twice and putting thousands out of work.

Oh yes, many thanks for the new health care program that you promised. Thanks for leaving America with a $3 trillion deficit with nothing to show-for it.

Thanks for the 545 children in cages, separated from their parents.