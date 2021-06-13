Letter to the editor: Thank you 'Solarize' Billings

I never thought I'd install solar panels on my house. It seemed complicated, expensive, and — most importantly — I had no idea how to find an installer I could trust. But we're having solar panels installed right now, thanks to the Solarize Billings project. Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council is running a Solarize Billings campaign and it has made all the difference for my husband and I. They vetted and chose local Montana installers, provided free webinars where we could talk to the installers, and are arranging free assessments until the end of June. I'm a member of YVCC, but had never heard of a Solarize project. The goal is to make it easier for any Yellowstone County home or business owner to install solar equipment.
Red Lodge and Livingston ran successful Solarize projects previously, and Lewistown and Glendive are doing it this summer along with Billings. It's perfect timing, as this is the last year we can get Montana's $500 tax break, and also take advantage of the Federal tax credit (21% of the installation cost.) I'm also thrilled to get some protection from Northwestern Energy. Our state Legislature and the PSC often seem to favor the NorthWestern shareholders over Montana ratepayers and I’ve been worried about future electricity costs. If you’re interested in solar energy, I encourage you to take advantage of the free assistance from Solarize Billings.
Kristine Glenn
Billings