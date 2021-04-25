Letter to the editor: Thank you teachers

As the 2020-21 school year winds to a close, I would like to publicly thank all the people who worked together to make the year possible. This list is long, but it would include students, parents, teachers, administrators, support staff, bus drivers, crosswalk guards and many others who I have neglected to mention.

I would especially like to single out the teaching staff and administrators who agreed to accept the remote portion of our year. Becky Carlson was assigned the duty of Remote Learning Administrator days before the program was launched. Ms. Carlson accepted the position and worked tirelessly with staff, students, and parents to ensure this new platform of presenting education was successful. Becky has recently been named the new principal at Will James Middle School.

The “worker bees” of the remote portion were definitely the teachers. There were approximately 145 educational professionals who chose this platform or were assigned the duty. At most, they were informed days before instruction began, while some were given the notice a few hours before school started. Students and staff were met with a multitude of obstacles, and somehow found a way to overcome these challenges. They worked together to achieve success.