Letter to the editor: Thankful for Link's architecture

I noted with interest the Gazette article on the Fratt Building condominiums (Nov. 12, 2020). Architect J.G. Link, a German immigrant who studied at the University of Heidelberg, was the original designer. While living in Butte, he worked with two others to create the Montana Capitol. After moving to Billings, he planned St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, McKinley and Broadwater schools, the Stapleton Building, and many other beloved Billings landmarks. Link also designed most of the Main Street in Lewistown, as well many as other public, historic buildings on our eastern high plains.