Letter to the editor: Thankful for Link's architecture

I noted with interest the Gazette article on the Fratt Building condominiums (Nov. 12, 2020). Architect J.G. Link, a German immigrant who studied at the University of Heidelberg, was the original designer. While living in Butte, he worked with two others to create the Montana Capitol. After moving to Billings, he planned St. Patrick Co-Cathedral, McKinley and Broadwater schools, the Stapleton Building, and many other beloved Billings landmarks. Link also designed most of the Main Street in Lewistown, as well many as other public, historic buildings on our eastern high plains.
Sadly, though he created visual art that we enjoy every day, Link is now largely forgotten, his plans and correspondence collecting dust in the archives at MSU in Bozeman. Whenever you walk by one of these buildings, or attend mass surrounded by the beauty of St. Pat’s, say a quiet thanks to J.G. Link.
Sharie Pyke
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!