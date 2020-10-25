Letter to the editor: Thanks and 'ha ho' to Tester

I was surprised to see that Sen. Steve Daines came to Cheyenne country. He was shown to be at the Little Wolf Capital Building, aka tribal office, here in Lame Deer: “Cheyenne highlight law enforcement crises to Sen. Daines, The Billings Gazette, Oct. 14, 2020).

I’m not privy to social media so I was unaware he was going to be here. I wonder what prompted him to come. Could an election that's three weeks away have anything to do with it? Or, is he going to resolve a years-old problem in three weeks?

A little over a year ago I had an issue with one of our federal agencies and I sent a letter along with documentation to the regional director in Billings and I received no response. So, I sent letters to the offices of Sens. Daines and Jon Tester for assistance. I did not even get the courtesy of a response from Sen. Daines’ office. Sen. Tester's office responded in a timely manner and kept me updated on the issue that I requested assistance for. To Sen. Tester, ha ho.

George Scalpcane

Lame Deer

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0