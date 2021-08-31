Letter to the editor: Thanks for boy's Christmas in April

Our grandson Jaycob Chayce Herman died of a brain tumor on May 30, 2021. Our hearts are still hurting. We would like to thank those who helped Jaycob smile during the time he was with us. He was diagnosed with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma on Christmas Eve of 2020. Our Christmas was spent at Children’s Hospital.

The wonderful staff at the Children’s Hospital began talking to our family about Make-A-Wish in January 2021. Jaycob said his wish, set in motion by Make-A-Wish South Dakota/Montana was to have the Christmas morning he missed.

On the morning of April 11, 2021 our family was escorted to the Northern Hotel in a limousine to celebrate Christmas together. Jaycob smiled and enjoyed every minute of that special day.

We would like to thank those who made this happen. Mike Nelson, Walt Davis and Christine Maragos at the Billings Northern Hotel and their staff who arranged for a Christmas tree and Jaycob’s favorite foods. Staff also donated gifts and gift cards, as did several downtown businesses and groups. At the hotel, the Skyview Girls’ Choir greeted us with Christmas carols. RMC’s football team sent three ambassadors who presented Jaycob with a football and game tickets. Santa Claus, also known as Dan Nichols, sat with Jaycob and presented him with his many gifts.