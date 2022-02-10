Letter to the editor: Thanks for help as Skyview teen battles tumor

Joslynn Marie Baker is a 17-year-old Skyview High School junior. A month ago, she was living a normal, healthy life. She enjoys hanging out with her friends, drawing, music, playing Minecraft with friends, spending time with her little cousins Cora and Cali, her cat Clementine and shopping with her grandma Monica. She is also quite the food connoisseur. She loves to give to other people, being generous and making others feel happy makes her happy.

In October of 2021, Joslynn started having migraines. Her doctor prescribed some medication that was helpful at first. As time went by, her pain became greater and an MRI was ordered.

The results of that MRI were so alarming, she was sent straight to the ER and then 20 minutes later was on a medical flight to Seattle Children’s Hospital. Joslynn was diagnosed with grade four inoperable, incurable diffuse midline glioma. The brain tumor contains a protein that makes it particularly aggressive. Her oncology team at SCH informed me that her life expectancy is around one year. She’s started radiation daily and chemotherapy. The goal there is to extend her lifespan, but she is terminal.

We’ve seen many miracles happen in the form of support, whether it be financial, prayers, or emotional support. One huge blessing came from Millennium Transportation in Billings. Our friend Lorena Nealis checked out the cost of shipping my vehicle to Seattle because we have been paying for Uber rides to appointments, the pharmacy and to the stores. The cost of shipping was not in our price range, so Lorena’s husband Ed Kaderavick, who works on the trucks for Millennium Transportation, spoke to the owner and my vehicle was shipped to us here in Seattle at no charge.

I just want to say THANK YOU to everyone who has helped us and held us up in prayer.

In the last few days, Joslynn has been diagnosed with COVID. We’ve had to move out of the Ronald McDonald House and into a motel where we will be in quarantine for 21 days. At the Ronald McDonald House we access to free meals and food. At the hotel, we do not. A GoFundMe account for Joslynn has been set up to help with expenses.

Mary Baker

(Joslynn's mother)

Billings

