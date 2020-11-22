Letter to the editor: Thanks for help with parks, trails

During these stressful times we want to extend thanks to all the unrecognized and underpaid workers and volunteers in our community.

First are the domestic caregivers who provide such comfort and assistance to their loved ones, and also medical staff helping us cope with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Special thanks go to the retired Smokejumpers of the National Smokejumpers Association who worked their tails off cleaning up Falcon Heights and Hakert parks in the Blue Creek community. These include Bruce Morey, Mike Penfold, Jack Sterling and Chuck Hull. A joy to work with, these guys have more ideas, skills, know-how and grit than one can imagine. Also part of that effort was Anthony Sammartano of Americorps, his interns from the Audubon Center and local residents John Halvorson and Jerry Malcomson. Thanks also to Dale Hanson and his trusty backhoe. If Dale played chess I'm sure he could move his pieces around the board with his bucket.

Lastly, we want to thank Darryl Wilson, president of Yellowstone River Parks Association who, with his crew of volunteers have done so much for the Billings area in terms of parks and trails. We citizens owe him and his workers a debt we can never repay. Thanks very much to all of you.

Auzie Blevins

Billings

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0