Letter to the editor: Thanks for help with Summer Jobs Program

I want to extend our deep appreciation to the many organizations and individuals who made the first year of the Yellowstone County Summer Jobs Program successful. This work-based learning program provides students with mentoring, paid work skills training, and a paid position for the summer. The program strengthens the local workforce by building the pipeline of young employees.

Piloted in Helena in 2019, AJAY MT was able to support the program in additional communities this year, including Billings and surrounding areas.

Thank you, program committee, especially Big Sky Economic Development, Billings Chamber of Commerce, BillingsWorks, and Billings Public Schools. Thank you also to Reach Higher Montana, Billings Association of Realtors, and City College. You dedicated hours of time and hard work to implement the program!

Thank you to Dennis and Phyllis Washington Foundation, Gianforte Family Foundation, Opportunity Bank of Montana, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana for providing funding for the program. Thank you, employers, for hosting students and developing these young employees. And thank you, volunteer mentors, for supporting students as they explored their career options and practiced new skills.

This is an example of true community collaboration and its positive impacts. For more information on the program, visit americanjobs4youth.org/sjp.

Gabrielle Eklund Rowley,

Executive Director, American Jobs for America’s Youth Montana