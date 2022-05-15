Letter to the editor: Thanks for help with visiting brother in hospital

My brother, who is also my parishioner, had stage-4 multiple myeloma cancer, contracted COVID-19, developed double pneumonia, and went to the St. Vincent’s Hospital, Billings. He was put into ICU quarantine, and spent 20 days on a ventilator. I needed to give him Last Rites.

His wife was allowed to visit him twice a day by only by looking through the observation window for 15 minutes. Despite multiple attempts I was not allowed to see my brother. I have seen other parishioners in ICU units in other hospitals, even St. James in Butte, which is owned by the same corporation. Never a problem.

With a phone call to Sen. Brad Molnar, and with his call to the new president of St. Vincent Healthcare, Jen Alderfer, I was cleared to see my brother. The staff would have none of it. Security escorted me out of the hospital; more phone calls. Jen Alderfer intervened and had her chief nursing officer “BJ” personally escort me into the ICU. They were very professional, thoughtful, and courteous.

My brother has since passed away. I want to thank Brad, Jen, and BJ for coming up with a solution allowing me to do my part as a priest. They are a testament to what can be accomplished when a problem is addressed in the spirit of cooperation instead of repeating policy while walking away. Hopefully we have all learned and others will not have to go through what I did.

Fr. Martin Skierka

Black Eagle

