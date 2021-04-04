Letter to the editor: Thanks for nothing, Daines

You, Mr. Daines, took staff to Arizona to try to overthrow the presidential election. You never relented until you saw the destruction and violence taking place by the Trump supporters and QAnons’ insurrection. You backed off to save your own skin, but in my opinion, it was too late.
You helped pass a $1.9 trillion tax break for the richest 1%. Who do you think pays for that? Your hero went to Mar-A-Lago and told his buddies he just made them much richer. You were at Trump's beck and call the entire four years he was in office, no matter how bizarre he was. He told people that COVID-19 was a hoax, but told Bob Woodward that it was dangerous and in the air. He didn't promote wearing a mask, said to use bleach, disinfectant, and hydroxychloroquine.
Your hero golfed and visited his businesses that he wasn't supposed to even have, at $3.4 million per trip on Air Force 1. He employed his kids, raised his fees in his hotels and clubs, cut down every person that criticized him, ruined numerous lives doing just that, and left the country in shambles with our allies. But you still give it the old Daines’ smirk-and-go right along with it all. You live in a glass house, Mr. Daines, I'd quit throwing rocks if I were you.
John Martin
Billings