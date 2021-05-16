Letter to the editor: Thanks for successful National Day of Prayer

As the Billings City coordinator for National Day of Prayer taskforce, I want to extend my deepest appreciation for the outstanding turnout we had on May 6, this year’s National Day of Prayer. To see a combination of more than 200 people gathered on the courthouse lawn and at our new Billings House of Prayer brought me to tears many times throughout the day. Prayer leaders offered up deep and heartfelt prayers, and our government leaders read proclamations commemorating the day. Those gathered joined in either silent or small group prayers. It was an honor and privilege to lead this gathering.

As with any robust and successful adventure, this would not have happened without the support of so many. Thank you, thank you, thank you to my precious committee members; the prayer leaders who said yes, Faith Chapel for their financial support for the banners, The Billings Gazette for promoting the day, KURL and Pilgrim radio stations and Montana Talks for airing interviews about NDP; the dozens of area churches that encouraged their congregations to participate; Matt, Carla, and Isaac for powerful worship; Chuck, our sound engineer; Mike Larson, director of Billings House of Prayer and his team, for not only use of the facility, but partnering with us; and my local brothers and sisters in Christ. I honor and bless each of you with the grace and love of our Lord Jesus.