Letter to the editor: Thanks for support of Kiwanis

We would like to thank the following businesses that supported the Billings Golden K Pancake Breakfast, without their support our fundraiser would not have been nearly as successful. Walmart, both East and West, Town and Country Grocery, Albertsons at Rehburg, Westpark Village, Roger Daniel Insurance, Turley Dental care, Highgate Senior Living, St. John's United, Atwood Architecture, Hanel Real Estate, Gary Kidder Hearing, MorningStar Senior living, Montana Hay Company, Jan Purcell Insurance, Adult Resource Alliance, Soup and Such, EcnoPrint, and Pawn Fathers. Thanks for helping us help the children in Billings and the World. Locally we give scholarships to graduating seniors, sponsor the BUG program in grade schools and support Builders Clubs in middle schools. Kiwanis has been in Billings for over 100 years. Our club meets Monday mornings at 9:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church on 13th and Poly. All are welcome. Thanks for your support.