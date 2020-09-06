Letter to the editor: Thanks for your help

Recently, my 62-year-old father was admitted to the ER with a serious, non-COVID-19-related condition. I find myself extraordinarily grateful that our hospitals currently have the capacity to help and treat him. This would almost certainly not be the case had not thousands in our city expressed love and kindness toward my father by wearing masks, social distancing, and making other real sacrifices to keep COVID-19 at manageable levels. To each one of you who sacrificed something for my dad, thank you.