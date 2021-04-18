Letter to the editor: Thanks from South Side Neighborhood Task Force

A big “thank you” to everyone who helped us put on the Easter Egg Hunt on April 3, in South Park.
It was amazing how many people, organizations and businesses from around the community gave time or money, or both, so that we could put on that event this year. Staff and residents of Passages, Alternatives, staff and residents of Ignatia’s House, GIA, Hope Center, CLDI, Youth Works, Linda Deavila, Jim Ronquillo and family, Audrey Wagner and friends, Paula and Jim Schilke, Tanya and April Ludwig, Elyssa, Chris and Evan Leininger, Denise Boettcher and Kellie Gibson, Mike and Yukiko Yakawich, Renee Redondo, Cindy Loose, Eric Halverson, Jim Brown, Eric and Aida Basye, Marguerite Felig, Kris Mitzman, Bill Kennedy, Melissa Henderson, Grains of Montana, Coca Cola, Vicki Hodgston, MSUB Foundation, Home De’Cor Fashion, King’s Ace Hardware, Costco, Albertsons (Heights), Albertson’s (Central), RiverStone/Healthy By Design, Toucan Gallery, AGRI Industries, Pizza Hut (Belnap Ave.), Walmart, Grain Craft, Sam’s Club, Shafer’s/Mueller’s’ Auto & Exhaust, Phillips 66, and others who came and helped, but we did not get their names. We could not have held such a big event without these faithful supporters.
Catherine Card, SSNTF Chair
Billings