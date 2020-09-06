Letter to the editor: Thanks, MontanaFair

We have had a commercial booth at MontanaFair since 1978. Success can not take place when people say, "I should have, could have and would have." Success comes with taking risks. Congratulations to Bill Dutcher, Ray Massie, our county commissioners, the MetraPark board, MontanaFair board and every else involved in making this year's MontanaFair happen. We appreciate your dedication and desire to succeed.
Many Happy Trails!
Gary A. Brockel and the Brockel family
Billings
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!