Letter to the editor: Thanks Tester for Musselshell water money

Lately, there’s so much information out there about the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, it’s hard to see what is relevant for Montana and our local communities.

This legislation includes more than $50 million for the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System to provide desperately needed upgrades. These improvements will ultimately help lay more than 230 miles of water lines from Hobson to Melstone with additional lines feeding Judith Gap, Harlowton, Ryegate, Lavina, Broadview and Roundup. Once completed, the Musselshell-Judith Rural Water System will supply water from the Madison Aquifer to more than 8,000 people throughout the area.

The work to make this project a reality stretches back decades. Now, with the help of our senior U.S. Senator, Jon Tester, the Little Belt Mountain region has the chance to develop a sustainable solution to our persistent water problems. Resources from this bill will help residents to get clean, safe water at affordable rates. This pipeline may also supplement farms and ranches with water for livestock and crops.

I live in Lewistown and I appreciate that I have good water. I’ve worked in many of these communities as an itinerant speech pathologist. I know there’s a need for clean water.