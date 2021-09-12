Letter to the editor: Thanks to Billings Clinic emergency staff

I recently sustained a chemical burn that required immediate attention. I went to the ER at Billings Clinic. Every person I encountered, from registration to check out was wonderful. A very painful experience was made better by the empathy shown by Dr. Light and his team. I can't imagine working in the ER during a pandemic and can understandably be at wit's end, but I was impressed with the ER tech, nurse, and Dr. Light's compassion and empathy. Our community's ER medical staff don't get the appreciation they deserve and I wanted to say thank you.