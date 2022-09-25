 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter to the editor: Thanks to Billings Walmart for generosity

A big thank you to Walmart Store 1956 for their donation to help our efforts to bring assistance to others. I asked for aid and they answered generously. Thank you, Walmart.

Patti Cracraft on behalf of Valley Christian Church

Billings

