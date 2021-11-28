Letter to the editor: Thanks to BPD for a wellness check

I am writing to commend the Billings Police Department. A few weeks ago I was concerned about a friend who has some health issues and was not answering her phone nor did she call me after I left voicemail several times. I called the police department for a wellness check. The officers arrived promptly and relayed information to me through the dispatcher. The officers recommended a trip to the emergency room, which happened right away.

Today one of the officers called me to say that he was concerned about my friend and wanted to know how she's doing. I was happy to tell him she is doing OK and getting additional help for her medical conditions. I know the police have a lot on their plates, so I was very impressed and grateful that the officer was truly concerned and made the follow-up call. Thanks and kudos, BPD.