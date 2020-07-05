Letter to the editor: Thanks to kind strangers

On May 1, I was taking a walk around Pioneer Park and then south along Virginia Lane. As I approached the intersection of Virginia Lane and Grand Avenue by Senior High School, a sidewalk fault tripped me. My hard fall fractured my wrist and broke my right arm. I was unable to get to my feet. No cars stopped to help me but a young man named Dean saw my plight and came to my aid. He attempted to call my husband to come get me for a ride to the emergency room. No luck. But he stuck with me until a car finally stopped. The driver, a physical therapist, along with Dean were able to get me on my feet. The therapist offered me a ride home, which I gratefully accepted. I was distressed and forgot to ask her name! I just want her to know how very much her help was appreciated. And Dean equally. Two fine Billings people offered me help when I really needed it. Thanks to the both of you forever.