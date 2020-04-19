Letter to the editor: Thanks to Mayer

Wow! What a shot! I'm referring to Larry Mayer's photo in the April 8 Billings Gazette. With his keen eye, he captured the April super moon rising behind the silhouette of a ponderosa pine tree. It was even starker in color in a news site on my cell phone Tuesday.
Many thanks to this very talented photographer who has been sharing his talent with us for over 35 years!
Patricia Flohr
Billings
