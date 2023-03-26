I want to thank Billings Police and the Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office for their support during my time of trauma. The respect they showed to me was so true that I was able to get through the hard roads ahead.

It was not easy, one officer stating they felt I had little chance of survival; and that was not to be insulting but, from experience of being knowledgeable in the victim’s unit.

I don’t recall most of the events that unfolded after hitting a fleet truck, but one officer and his words were remembered and because of that I was able to use the things that they said and apply it to my life while in recovery.

This all took place in late 2018 and now in 2023 I am finally the person who’s always been in me and now live freely. Now, I’m free from anger and hate and most of all self blame. I can’t give the authorities all the credit, as I do deserve to accept the work that I put in. However, because of authority like this, surviving has felt worth it. So again, thank you for all you did and all you didn’t do respectfully.

Donna Maas

Glasgow