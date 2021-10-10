 Skip to main content
Letter to the editor: Thanks to the book sale customer

This is to thank a fellow customer at the Central Christian Church book sale. Thank you so much for cursing at the lady who asked you politely to wear a mask. Yes, she really deserved that. Thank you for choosing to stay and then saying it was communism. No, this is not communism. It is common courtesy. You had a choice to leave; you did not. Thank you, also, for hurting yourself. I know it was very painful to put on the mask that they gave you. Sir, you are not making a stand. You are being a bully.

Trust me, I don't like wearing masks either. However, if masks are required and I choose not to wear one, I don't go in. It is really not that hard to figure out. But I really don't think verbally, and sometimes physically, abusing people is necessary.

Sandy Brink

Billings

