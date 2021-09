The city is cutting services again. I saw that the garbage department is cutting back to once a month for the rear load garbage trucks. We are paying for a service and the city wants to cut back.

We pay $11 a month for service, so I guess we can pay less when we pay our taxes. Like the lawn service cuts you back to once a month, but charges you for the full month. Looks like to me this is a "Sleepy Joe" and Nancy Pelosi move. Good luck.