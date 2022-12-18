Letter to the editor: The criminal activity must stop

Dear Billings, I love ya but something has to change. You're truly beautiful and getting better for so many things: Montana's first LEED Gold City, the trails and recreational opportunities are continually improving, the business climate, the rims (such a unique, picturesque attribute), etc. Most of the people here are amazing and the small town vibes are on point with so many relationships I have.

All that being said, the crime and drugs and bullying and all the other garbage that happens in this community truly limit our potential as a great city that we are all proud of. The vehicle and trailer thefts and break-ins and school lockdowns and murders — if these things (and the other "common" criminal activities) don't genuinely concern you, that's a problem. For as much as we have going for us, it means nothing until we clean up the crime and drug scene that continues to plague us. To say it is out of hand right now is a massive understatement. Anyone that does the research on social media will quickly come to that realization.

I'm starting to wonder if this is the right environment for my family, especially my kids. I truly want it to be because so many of the people here are so great. But it seems like the bad guys are narrowing the gap. I don't like what our community is becoming. I sincerely hope we can get law enforcement the immediate help they so desperately need. We're better than this. Let's show it.

Patrick Parker

Billings