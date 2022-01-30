Letter to the editor: The filibuster is broken

U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., was once a stalwart opponent of the Senate filibuster, calling for a simple 51-vote majority on all legislation. If you are willing to pay for access to The Billings Gazette archives, you can read his opinion piece from Dec. 30, 2018, in which he noted that the filibuster was never part of the constitutional design.

I was unable to find any remaining evidence of this opinion on the senator’s web page the day after Daines voted with every other Senate Republican on Jan. 19 to deny an exception to the filibuster to debate voting rights.

The point is not that Daines is a hypocrite; hypocrisy reigns in both parties. It takes a brave soul to place principle above politics, and Daines is no brave soul.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., a braver soul, argued on the Senate floor for reasonable reforms of the filibuster, which he said has led to an “incredibly dysfunctional” Senate in which almost none of the hard work of actual debate takes place.

“If the forefathers looked at the Senate today,” Tester said, “they would sit there and shake their heads and say, ‘What has gone wrong?’ And what has gone wrong is we’ve gotten lazy.”