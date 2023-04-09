It is sad to see the Montana GOP delegation in Washington playing "Simon Says" with the Republican Party in regard to the Trump indictment. The GOP created a monster that they have been unable to control, who is dragging the party down day by day.

It is interesting to see the effect of peer pressure in an organization that is supposed to be totally representing their constituents without the benefit of using that position for personal loyalty to anyone. The old adage of "The king can do no wrong" has no credibility when the "king" does wrong. Now if the shoe was on the other foot, I can just imagine the glee and joy that would exist in the GOP.