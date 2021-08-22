Letter to the editor: The government let Afghans down

How could our government neglect its moral duty to provide a comprehensive evacuation plan from Afghanistan for the thousands of Afghans who have loyally served by our side as allies and support for the last 20 years?

The horror of USA's Saigon ignominious exit from Vietnam is being re-played all over, at the international airport in Kabul. Do we learn nothing from history? 'Shame' is a terrible word to bear. Unthinkable irresponsibility in taking care of Afghans who have stood with us over the last 20 years is despicable and unforgivable. The fall of Kabul revealing inadequate planning is a blight on the USA.

We need enlightened, thoughtful strategizing and leadership to negotiate us through these foreign tipping points. Where are the experts and academics who understand 'tribal Islam' ? Where is the State Department? Where is U.S. intelligence?

Tonight, safe in our Montana beds, 'hell' is raging in Afghanistan. Atrocities are occurring that we can't even fathom. Shame has fallen on the USA. It will not be easy to earn the trust of other nations, some our traditional allies, in the future as the U.S. meets life-threatening economic and philosophical adversaries on the world stage. If you feel something about all of this ... say something.

Karen Kuhlmann

Lewistown

