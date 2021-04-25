Letter to the editor: The importance of the patient-physician relationship

When I was 4 years old, I had a terrible asthma attack. I felt I was dying. Then, a person with a tie comes in, gives me some inhaled treatments, and I am breathing again. From the window of my apartment, I saw him leave in his car. I was hooked. I wanted to be a doctor. Our patients are at their most vulnerable state when they come to seek our help. They deposit their lives in our hands and trust us to do what is right. It is a larger-than-life order. On this woven bed of fragility, the patient-physician relationship is born.

In its infancy, the connection is tenuous, but then it strengthens and blossoms. We have the privilege and the honor to serve. It does not feel right if we have not given up at least a 1000% effort every day. Even though sometimes it is not enough to obtain perfect outcomes, the laughs and tears we share make us better humans in the process. The bond grows sturdier.

In its adulthood, the connection needs time to be nurtured. Just like Leonardo spent countless hours at Verrocchio’s shop honing his skills, the patient-physician relationship needs time to be cultivated and built. The time I spend with my patients is precious. It feels like living. Trust, effort, time, earnestness. These are the pillars for a good patient-physician relationship. My pediatrician is 90 years old and still practices medicine. Thanks for saving my life, doc.