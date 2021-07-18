Letter to the editor: The joys of a colorblind childhood

The year was 1955 and the Brooklyn Dodgers had just defeated the New York Yankees to become World Series champions. I had ridden my bike home for lunch and Mom and I listened to the final innings of that game on the radio (KGEZ). I was perhaps the happiest kid in Columbia Falls as I went back to school that day.

After all, the Bums from Brooklyn always lost to the Yankees. Jackie Robinson, Pee Wee Reese, Roy Campanella, Don Newcombe and Sandy Amoros, the left fielder who saved the game for Brooklyn with a big catch of a wicked fly ball off the bat of Yogi Berra, were some of my heroes. I wasn't aware of any racism or the distinction in the color of one's skin. All I knew was that these players were Dodgers and that was plenty good for me.