Letter to the editor: The Mar-a-Lago raid on Trump is farce

If you’ve been reading the news about that horde of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, you’ll be forgiven for forgetting how crisp a criminal case can often be. To remind us:

1. A warrant is issued to sanction a search

2. A search is conducted for evidence of a crime

3. Evidence is found

4. Suspects are arrested

5. They’re tried and, if found guilty,

6. They’re convicted and sentenced.

That's simple, as straightforward as the Mar-a-Lago case should be.

Instead:

A warrant was issued because authorities had compelling reasons to believe that evidence of a crime would be found. And evidence of a crime was found, namely, hundreds of documents, some so sensitive and highly classified that they should never have been removed from high-security government premises. (Indeed, all of the documents are U.S. government property and none of them should have been at Mar-a-Lago.)

But steps 3, 4 and 5 have not been pursued. Rather, an abundance of caution on the part of the authorities, deception and mendacity by the suspect and his fellow travelers, and now the specter of a “special master” have turned a simple criminal case into a slow-motion circus.

It was Hegel who first said that “History repeats itself, first as tragedy, second as farce.” In this case, though, history may have reversed itself. At Mar-a-Lago, farce has already arrived. If steps 3, 4 and 5 are not pursued — and soon — what sort of tragedy will follow?

Bruce Lohof

Red Lodge