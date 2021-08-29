Letter to the editor: The pandemic, it's how you look at it

Recently I was walking with a family member after dark through the mountains on our way to a cabin. We talked about the role our thoughts and perspectives play in the way we experience things. During our walk, our thoughts could focus on the threat of bears, mountain lions, the dark and the unknown. Or we could focus on the stars shining in the clear night sky, the fresh mountain air filling our lungs, and the soothing sounds of the dirt under our shoes. One mental path would turn our walk into an anxious run for safety. The other, a rejuvenating and happy memory.

The same exercise could be applied to the pandemic.

At the store do you see the plexiglass as a barrier between human connection? Or do you see a symbol that we wish health and wellness for each other?

Do you see masks as the covering of a smile and an infringement on freedom? Or do you see a personal sacrifice made in the faith of protecting others.

Do you see precautions others take as an indication they are living in fear? Or do you see compassionate individuals who acknowledge they are not privy to the personal health history of the strangers around them but trust there are valid reasons some appreciate those who choose to wear masks.