This summer, we moved one step closer to protecting the Blackfoot watershed after Sen. Jon Tester reintroduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA). This reintroduction is a significant step toward protecting the Blackfoot River and surrounding areas, which boast fish and wildlife habitats and a robust economy based on timber and outdoor recreation.

These wild lands warrant robust protection and management. The BCSA comprises three elements: conservation, recreation, and timber. Senator Tester has spent almost 20 years adjusting the BCSA based on discussions with stakeholders and a steering committee, resulting in 84% of Montanans supporting the BCSA.

The Act would designate an additional 80,000 acres of public lands as wilderness, expanding the Bob Marshall, Scapegoat, and Mission Mountain wilderness areas. The act also creates new opportunities for snowmobilers, mountain bikers, and others, and requires the Forest Service to conduct recreation studies to create more trails and amenities. Additionally, the BCSA supports ongoing forest restoration work vital for preserving timber jobs and ensuring forest health.

The passage of the BCSA is long awaited, and we thank Senator Tester for his relentless advocacy on this act created by and for Montanans. Please urge Senator Daines, Representative Zinke, and Representative Rosendale to support this bipartisan proposal and ensure it makes it to the President’s desk.

Jim Vashro, former Region 1 Fisheries Manager, FWP

Kalispell