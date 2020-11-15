Letter to the editor: The president has no clothes

When I was a child I learned the story about the emperor who had no clothes. He strode around believing he was clad in the finest robes fit for a leader, and those around him played along, afraid to tell him the truth. It was only when a little child shouted, "Look the emperor has no clothes on!" that the adoring crowd saw him as he truly was.

I am not a little child and am not in the crowd that surrounds Trump, but surely there is someone who can tell him that he has no crown, is no longer swathed in power, and it is time to be gracious, put on that blue suit and long tie, and help with the transition. It is cruel for those surrounding him to play along with his delusions. Certainly there is someone who can pull him aside and say, "Hey Buddy, we lost this one. Let's just move on."