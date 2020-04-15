Letter to the editor: The press is misguided

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

God taught us if we know the truth, the truth will set us free.

The press is called to the noble profession of conveying truth. The press in recent years has been focused on propaganda and they only convey partial truths that conform to their own ideology. We are facing a pandemic. God tells us not be afraid, instructing us to be strong and courageous as he is with us.

This pandemic is teaching us what is truly important in life. The pandemic is teaching us to simplify our lives and see what is important; our homes.

The press is sharing partial truths and sell media through sensationalizing misery. They list the number of souls who are ill and die, but they do not provide a list of the number of souls who survive.

There are people who have chosen to look at the world as if the glass is half full. They doubt that man has honor, but see only sin. They believe that that life amounts to an absurd nothingness. They have embraced the poisonous philosophy of cynicism. Cynicism is a critical thinking error. They are morally near-sighted. They think they see the world, but all they see is the evil in their own heart.