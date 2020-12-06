Letter to the editor: The price of prevention

Imagine waking up in the same stale room you’ve become accustomed to. The florescent lights flicker above. You get up to use the bucket commode sitting in the corner. You flip the TV on and off — it’s the same old thing. Silence. Except for the humming of the lights. No one visits. You’ve already had the latest plague. COVID, they call it. It made you sick but you survived. You faced it and beat it like so many other perils. You won. Well, at least it seemed like winning. You are still sitting in this room alone. Your family can’t visit and you can’t leave. “Oh well,” you shrug, “I guess there are worse ways to go.” Although right now you can’t think of any.