Letter to the editor: The price of prevention

Imagine waking up in the same stale room you’ve become accustomed to. The florescent lights flicker above. You get up to use the bucket commode sitting in the corner. You flip the TV on and off — it’s the same old thing. Silence. Except for the humming of the lights. No one visits. You’ve already had the latest plague. COVID, they call it. It made you sick but you survived. You faced it and beat it like so many other perils. You won. Well, at least it seemed like winning. You are still sitting in this room alone. Your family can’t visit and you can’t leave. “Oh well,” you shrug, “I guess there are worse ways to go.” Although right now you can’t think of any.
Sadly, the above depiction is the cold reality for our elderly loved ones in long-term care facilities across Montana. Many have beaten COVID-19 and remain isolated because hospital administration is following CMS guidelines or lack thereof. Currently, CMS guidance does not specifically address treatment after COVID-19 recovery. They are isolated as if they never had COVID-19. This is wrong. Isolation after residents have recovered. That is a special kind of stupid. Is this necessary? No and yes. Common sense and disease prevention says no, but yes because of the system. If hospital administration deviates from DPHHS quality control interpretation of guidelines they face huge fines. Administration cowers beneath the big stick of fines. Everyone should consider if the ounce of prevention is really worth the cost.
Shaun Tauck
Hammond
